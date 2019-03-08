Funeral services for Rita Knight, 68, of Carmi were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with JoAnn Rich officiating. Judy Varner was the pianist accompanying Jaime Mitchell singing "Stroll Over Heaven" and "Crystal Fountain". Burial was in Plainview Cemetery in Norris City. Casketbearers were Jacqueline Briggs, Jerod Healy, Adam O'Neal, Bryan O'Neal, Zach O'Neal and Keelan Schaffer. Honorary casketbearer was Leon Duvall. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to Carmi Manor and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.