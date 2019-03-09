September 26, 1923 – March 08, 2019

Margie Anna Smith, 95, of Springfield, Illinois, and formerly of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Friday, March 08, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating Margie’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Chapel Cemetery south west of Falmouth, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Margie, memorials may be made to the family. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Margie was born on September 26, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Lula (Schultz) Vlas. She married William Fitch Smith on November 28, 1945, and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2007. Margie was a beautician and operated a beauty shop for many years. She and her husband enjoyed going to Polka dances over the years.

Margie is survived by her children, Sherry Orme of Athens and William D. (Roxanne) Smith of Springfield; grandchildren, David Murphy, Michael Murphy, Trevor (Keri) Orme, Sonia Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Eric) Repking, Madison Murphy, Caleb Orme, Connor Orme, Gracie Orme, Ashlynn Owens and Richie Owens; sister, Patricia Gooch of Springfield, and, several nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Tonia Smith, brothers Theodore and Donald Vlas.