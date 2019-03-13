A former Pontiac Grade School District 429 superintendent has died, according to reports from South Carolina and two radio stations in northern Illinois.

According to reports from WCSJ of Morris, Kevin Lipke was found dead on Feb. 21 in Conway, S.C. It was reported that Lipke took his own life by hanging.

In January 2018, Lipke was charged in Horry County, S.C., for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old boy during his tenure as principal at Boulder Hill in Long Beach Elementary District 308. The alleged acts took place between April and October 2017, according to the WCSJ report.

WSPY radio of Plano reported that an extensive review of documents from Illinois State Police, the Kendall County Sheriff and the Illinois State Board of Education discovered several complaints had been filed against Lipke while he served with the Oswego School District 308.

He left Oswego to become superintendent of District 429 in Pontiac on July 1, 2012. He was relieved of his duties on Feb. 10, 2014. There are no known complaints against Lipke in Livingston County.



