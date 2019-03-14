WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional leaders from agriculture-rich districts around the Midwest on Tuesday expressed enthusiasm over the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed regulatory change that will now allow gasoline blended with up to 15 percent (E15) ethanol to be sold year-round.

With remaining uncertainty for the district’s corn and soy futures in lieu of a trade agreement with China, the news of expanded market for corn consumption is positive news according to Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap.

“This announced rule change by the EPA to allow the year-round sale of E15 is welcome news for our agriculture producers in central and west-central Illinois. Ethanol sales help drive demand for corn in Illinois and the announcement today is an important step towards broadening opportunities for our farmers in Illinois’ 18th District,” stated LaHood. “I appreciate the efforts of President Trump and Administrator Wheeler to making E15 accessible to consumers nationwide and year-round. I will continue to work with both leaders to promote more cost-effective choices that reduce gas emissions and expand opportunities for our agriculture community.”

LaHood had previously joined Congressman Rodney Davis, R-13th District, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-17th District, and several other representatives in signing a letter urging the EPA in September 2018 to increase proposed renewable volume obligations (RVO) for biomass-based diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and address 48 retroactive small refinery hardship waivers that had been approved in 2016 and 2017. According to information from a biofuel industry publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine, those 48 waivers eliminated demand for 2.25 billion gallons of biofuel. Referring to the waivers as “secret waivers,” the representatives urged the EPA to end the current process until one is established that makes the name of each refinery, gallons waived and other information publicly available. While the EPA has not yet addressed the concern over refinery waivers, the EPA did follow through on the request to allow year-round production of 15 percent ethanol added to gasoline. The argument made in the letter for allowing year-round availability was to increase consumption of biofuels while lowering prices. It would also ease implementation of the fuel standard and “provide consumers with another choice at the pump.”

The letter signed by the representatives can be read online here: https://bit.ly/2T7fCBz.

Bob Dinneen, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association stated, “The year-round use of E15 would empower consumers to choose a higher octane, lower priced fuel, provide farmers struggling with chronically low commodity prices with an important value-added market, and send a strong signal to the marketplace to invest in the infrastructure and technologies that will lead to higher ethanol blends. The time to act is now.”

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, stated allowing for the increased production and blending of E15 will create demand for two billion bushels of corn. Prior to the new year-round E15 rule, the E15 blend was restricted in certain markets between June1 and Sept. 15 — what many involved in the push refer to as “the driving season.” The rule change also makes provisions for the Renewable Identification Number. Changes to the RIN will “bring greater transparency to the market and deter price manipulation.” The changes include public disclosure when holdings exceed a certain threshold and limiting how long non-obligated parties can hold RINs.

A group of 20 senators in October had countered the representatives’ letter with a plea to President Trump to not allow year-round blending because of the impact it could have to the refinery industry. “A one-sided approach to addressing concerns related to the Renewable Fuel Standard that favors only one industry stakeholder is misguided," the senators wrote. "We are concerned that doing so would do nothing to address the policies impacting refinery jobs, could hurt millions of consumers whose vehicles and equipment are not compatible with higher ethanol blended gasoline, and risk worsening air quality."

The senators asking to keep the restrictions were not from grain-heavy producing states; rather from states with a history of oil production, refining and coal mining, such as Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. A copy of the senators’ letter can be read online here: https://bit.ly/2W3sGtz.

The Renewable Fuels Association has stated there have been no cases of engine damage from E15 in the years it has been available. All 2001 and later vehicles are approved by EPA to use E15. Those vehicles account for 90 percent of the vehicles on America’s roads.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., called the EPA action “long overdue.” The decision will help boost an industry in Illinois that produces $5 billion in biofuel per year, as well as provides jobs for more than 4,000 people.

“Now it’s time for the administration to stop abusing small refinery waivers and end its other harmful policies that are hurting farmers and contributing to the idling and closing of ethanol plants,” Duckworth stated in a Tuesday media release. “I will work with my colleagues to ensure these proposed policy changes benefit American farmers, not billion dollar big oil companies.”



