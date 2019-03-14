State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Louisville), voted no today on House Bill 246 that will mandate school books must include the teaching of the sexual identity of historical figures and that the sexual identities of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) must be identified.

“I am opposed to yet another mandate on our teachers,” said Rep. Darren Bailey, a former school board member. “There is nothing that prevents the teaching of the lives of historical figures including if they were known to have been homosexuals. But forcing that information on 5 year olds and elementary school children is more of an effort of indoctrination than of learning history about individuals who accomplished important discoveries in science or created great works of art.”

This bill would amend the Illinois school code regarding the textbook block grant program. It provides that the textbooks authorized to be purchased must include the roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act and must be non-discriminatory as to any of the characteristics under the Act. Provides that textbooks purchased with grant funds must be non-discriminatory. Provides that in public schools the teaching of history of the United States shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State.

Rep. Bailey added, “I also opposed this legislation because it does not provide an ‘opt out’ option for parents who do not wish their children exposed to this kind of information for religious reasons or because their child may not be of a mature enough age to fully understand the meaning and implications of what LGBT actually is.”

This legislation now goes to the Illinois Senate for consideration. If it passes the Senate, it would go to the Governor for his signature or veto. If approved, the law would then become effective July 1, 2020.