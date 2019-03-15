Springfield, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Recruitment Section and the Illinois Department of Employment Security have partnered to deliver a Recruitment Workshop for those interested in becoming an ISP Trooper and being a part of a revered tradition built on three pillars: Integrity, Service and Pride. You can help make ISP history as it approaches its centennial celebration in 2022. This workshop will be held at the Rend Lake College located at 468 Ken Gray Parkway, Ina, IL 62846 in the Science Building - Room 122 on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Individuals seeking more information regarding a career with the Illinois State Police are encouraged to attend. ISP Recruiters will be on hand to answer questions, discuss job openings and how to apply to the ISP.

With the ISP down approximately 500 sworn and civilian employees statewide, now is the time to begin an exciting career in the ISP. The deadline to apply for the sworn positions in Cadet Class130 is May 31, 2019. The application to become a Trooper can be found at www.illinoistrooper.com where anyone interested in joining our ranks can apply.

Information on civilian positions within the Illinois State Police can be accessed at www.work.illinois.gov. Individuals with further questions about the state of Illinois' employment process can contact the Illinois Department of Central Management Services Division of Examination and Counseling at (217) 782-7100 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Interested applicants that cannot make the workshop may contact any of the ISP Recruitment Section officers below for additional information.

Master Sergeant Hector Alejandre at (708) 522-4946 or Hector_Alejandre@isp.state.il.us Sergeant Jarran Riley at (217) 558-4902 or Jarran_Riley@isp.state.il.us

Trooper Aldo Schumann at (708) 710-1424 or Aldo_Schumann@isp.state.il.us