On March 4th, the Crossville Prizewinners 4-H Club met at the Extension Office. Thirteen members, 6 guests and 3 leaders were present when Eliana Kiser did roll call.

The meeting began with talks and demonstrations. Andi Kiser described the bad habits of screen time from children to adults for the Safety Activity. Paul Jackson demonstrated how to play the bagpipes with his father, Keith Jackson, for the Music Activity. Quaid Williams talked about his diorama of a Civil War battle. Kaitlyn Aldrich talked about the duties of an election officer for the Citizenship Activity. Jax Jordan discussed his family trip to California, including the Joshua Tree National Park, Disneyland, and an Anaheim Mighty Ducks hockey game.

Linus Magnotta and Susan Jackson attended the Cosmic Bowling event. Susan and Paul Jackson, Jax Jordan, and Joseph and Alexus Gates applied for the White County Farm Bureau Grant Applications. The members will be setting up a club display at the Floral Hall for the annual pork chop dinner on March 16th.

There are many opportunities for members in the next three months, such as workshops on hunter safety, scrap- booking, small animals, and wool. There are also several livestock weigh-ins, Unit 24 Trivia Night, and a field trip to the Chocolate Factory in Golconda. Refreshments for the meeting were provided by the Williams family and the O’Daniel family.

The next meeting will be April 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Submitted by Suzy Jackson