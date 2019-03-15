The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Flying Feather Boutique fundraiser. It will be held Monday, April 1 in the lobby of Graham Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will include a new spring collection of clothing designed for women that are comfortable, stylish and affordable, along with accessories. There will be items such as dresses, tunics, leggings and more. Sizes available range from small to 3X. All prices are $40 and under. Come and shop early for the best selections.



Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group equipment fund.