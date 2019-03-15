Spring is very busy for White County Historical Society Board of Directors. They are finalizing plans for the Spring Dinner Meeting on Monday, April 8, 6 PM at First Christian Church in Carmi. Mr. Jeff Deig and Mr. Steve Witte from the Evansville Wartime Museum will bring pictures and information about Evansville's involvement during World War II. They will feature the shipyards which produced the LST, the aircraft plant which produced the P-47, and many of the support businesses. Their program will include wartime life, women and war, Red Cross Canteen, and other points. The Society is continuing to collect names of White County persons and the stories of those who worked in the war effort in Evansville. If you have not already done so, please give those names to either David Brown (384-9583) or Barbara Kearney (618-218-8249). Phone calls or Face Book postings are acceptable. Reservations for the catered dinner are required by March 31. Call Paula Pierson with reservations at 382- 7633. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Remember the policy that making a reservation requires you to pay for the meal even if you do not attend. The Society cannot afford to absorb the cost of meals which have been ordered from the caterer.

Another Spring event is the annual Tea Parties for all White County 2nd Grade students at Robinson Stewart House. During the week of April 22, every 2nd grade classroom is invited to a half day event to tour the 1814 house and garden before sitting down in the parlor for a tea party preceded by a presentation on English tea parties and manners. Numerous volunteers are needed to make this event successful. Any person, man or woman, who would like to sit at a table with four 2nd graders to serve tea, eat the snacks, and talk with the children should call Ranelle Hubele (382-8586) to volunteer for one or more half day sessions.

Membership co-chairs Paula Pierson and Kristin Land reported eight new members this year and remind all continuing members that 2019 dues are payable immediately. Checks should be mailed to PO Box 121, Carmi. Members are asked to consider raising their membership level if possible. Levels are $25 Individual, $35 Family, $50 Sustaining, $100 Patron, $500 Contributing, and $1,000 Life. The Society maintains four museums and sponsors several events depending on memberships, donations, and fundraisers.

The Society is offering the opportunity to purchase a limited edition print of an original painting of the Williams House in Carmi, also known as 'The Castle". The print, approximately 20x15, is available at the Genealogy Library open 11:30 to 4:30 Tues-Fri. All proceeds from the $20 prints will be shared between the Historical Society and The Elks who produced the prints about 30 years ago. The Genealogy Library is open again following the partial collapse of the suspended ceiling on January 30.

Weather permitting, the Plant and Bulb Sale will be revived this year in early May. The event was well received in the past but has been cancelled the past two years. Look for a date later. Another activity being considered is publishing a pictorial history book as a fundraiser. While in the early talking stages, the Board is investigating publishing companies to go forward with this. We ask the public to consider thinking about pic- tures to submit. Our plan is to scan and return all submitted pictures while you wait.