Haley Clark, daughter of Elaine and Todd Kinsel of Ellisville, received the Amos Abbadusky Outstanding Student Award for the month of January. This award is based on Citizenship, Scholarship, Attendance, Service and Participation, and is given based on input from the faculty.



Haley is a past member of the Art Club and FFA. She has received an academic patch honoring her academic achievements, and is also an honor roll student. Haley plans to attend Spoon River College and pursue a career in the healthcare field.