The Spoon River College softball team wrapped up its spring trip by splitting a pair of games Thursday.

The Lady Snappers opened the day with a 7-3 victory against Morris.



SRC tallied a single run in the bottom of the first before Morris knotted the contest with a singe run in the third. Spoon River grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fifth before Morris answered with a run in the top of the sixth to make it 2-2.



The Lady Snappers took control of the contest in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs. Morris would tally a single run in the seven, but Spoon River would go on to record the victory.



Spoon River out-hit Morris 12-5 with Rayna Davis recorded three hits and Kaela Hangebrauck two. Lexi Campbell and Samantha Miner homered, while Kate Harkey knocked in two runs, as did Miner.



In the circle, Ashlyn Towery pitched the initial six innings with Kamryn Meacham getting the final three outs. Defensively, SRC had one error, compared to two for Morris.



The final game of the trip saw Spoon River drop a 5-1 decision to Bay College.



SRC finished with eight hits, but managed just a single run in the second inning. Bay College recorded all its run in the initial three innings, a single run in the first and third innings, along with a three-run rally in the second.



April Hoover pitched 2 2/3 innings, while Meacham pitched 3 1/3 inning for the Lady Snappers, allowing 11 hits. SRC also had two errors.



After finishing its trip with a 5-7 record, Spoon River is now 6-14 on the season. The Lady Snappers return to action Wednesday, hosting Carl Sandburg College for a 3 p.m. doubleheader at the Canton Softball Complex.