Much of Monday’s Pontiac City Council meeting focused on budgeting and meeting obligations as the council prepares to pass its 2019-20 budget.

Following legal requirements, the city had a public hearing regarding the budget. City Administrator Bob Karls discussed at length what the city was looking at in regard to the budget. A key point was the pension funding for the police and fire departments.

Karls pointed out that there are five-member boards that administer the funds. The boards — comprised of two mayoral selections, a retiree and two current members of the department in question (the fire and police departments each have their own board) — will look over disability claims and the other aspects of the funds.

“The biggest thing they do is control the investments and invest the funds to get as much a return as possible,” Karls told the council, community members and city department heads in attendance.

Karls went through other requirements and responsibilities of funding the pensions. This included that only 40 percent of the fund is allowed to be in equities — stocks market — and 60 percent in the income investments, such as passbook savings, that is getting a very minimal percentage.

“Year in, year out, there’s no way that we are able to meet those targets,” Karls said of what is required by law.

“For the year ending March of 18, a record year for the stock market, we had a 6 percent return because only 40 percent could be in the market,” Karls added.

“By the same token, IMRF — Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund — which invests the funds for all the other employees’ pension, had a 15 percent return on their investment.

“So, we are not able to keep up.”

Karls noted that the Department of Insurance does an analysis and comes up with a number, based on the percentage for either the police or the fire department, that’s what needs to be in the fund at the end of the fiscal year.

He said that 10 years ago, the requirements for the fund was at $8.8 million. As of March 2018, the requirements went up to $15.9 million. This was shown on a graph that also had what was actually in the fund. There was a significant gap.

He pointed out, also, that in 2000, there was more money than required in the fund. With the rise in interest rates and the rise of limitations, Karls said, the city is falling farther behind every year.

He also pointed out that the state has mandated that funds need to be 90-percent funded by 2040. Pontiac’s police pension fund is at 60 percent, while the fire department’s is at 55 percent. In another graph showing other communities of the same size or bigger in the central part of the state, Pontiac is better funded than most.

Karls also discussed the TIF situation and how that will be coming to an end in a few years and that will change some of the funding aspects and where property tax will be going from those businesses within the either of the two TIF districts.

The city will officially vote to approve its budget for the next fiscal year next Monday.

In other business, the council passed its consent agenda, except for one item. Passed were the minutes from the last council meeting, payment of bills and approval of a peddler’s license.

Tabled was vote on use of a parking lot for an auto show.

The council also tabled the Municipal Band budget because director Scot Schickel was not in attendance. The council did hear a report on the library budget.

Attorney Ron Fellheimer addressed the council regarding amendments to the Countryside Estates plans involving changing zoning of four lots from R-1 to R-2. This was passed by the six members in attendance.

The Chautauqua Park plan for a fountain was also given the OK to move ahead after it was learned that approval to build within the flood plain was approved.