Ercil Little, 90, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Bluffs to Ezra and Clara (Parker) Little. They preceded him in death.



He married Betty (Boston) on Sept. 6, 1958, in Winchester. She preceded him in death in 2004.



He is survived by one son, Toby (Joyce Keefauver) Little of Jacksonville; two brothers, Darrell Little of Jacksonville and Dr. Bruce Little of Las Vegas; one sister, Arlene Northrop of Wood River; and one grandson, Nicholas Little.



Also preceding him in death are one daughter Tracy Little, five brothers and four sisters.



Ercil was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired as the superintendent of the Spoon River Valley Schools. He was a member of the Fairview Reformed Church, the Fairview American Legion, the VFW in Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Elks Lodge.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Fairview Reformed Church in Fairview from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the church at 11 a.m.



Burial will immediately follow the service at Fairview Cemetery.



Memorials may be made out to the Fairview American Legion or to the Fairview Fire Protection District.



