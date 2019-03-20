Just Animals is hosting a low cost wellness clinic Friday, March 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. by appointment only at the St. David Optimist Club, 201 N. 1st St. in St. David.
Just Animals is hosting a low cost wellness clinic Friday, March 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. by appointment only at the St. David Optimist Club, 201 N. 1st St. in St. David.
To schedule an appointment, call 815-830-6568. If no answer, leave a message and they will call back.
Services available and costs
Dogs
Vaccines exam, $12
1 year rabies, $12
3 year rabies, $25
Distemper vaccine, $12
Lepto vaccine, $12
Lyme vaccine, $20
Heartworm test, $20
Microchip, $20
Canine flu, $25
Heart worm preventative & Actively Plus Deworming, price varies by weight
Deworming, price varies by weight
Cats
Vaccine exam, $12
1 year rabies, $12
3 year rabies, $25
DRC vaccine, $12
Feline Leukemia vaccine, $20
FELV test, $25
Microchip, $25
Activyl Flea Prevention