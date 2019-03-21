George C. Kincaid, 86, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bickford of Moline. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22 at Christ United Methodist Church, in East Moline. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Schroder Mortuary, in Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.

George was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Carbon Cliff, the son of Earl and Madge (Kellums) Kincaid. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. George married Betty Cobb on Sept. 24, 1955, in Geneseo. She passed away Sept. 25, 2015. He worked for 36 years for the East Moline School District 37 in the maintenance department. He was a member of AFSCME where he was past president, VFW where he was past commander, United Methodist Men and Boy Scout Troop 100. He enjoyed bowling, woodworking and was a jack of all trades.

Survivors include his children: Kathryn Killion, of East Moline; Keith (Linda) Kincaid, of Moline; and Jayne (Stan) Cooper, of Geneseo; grandchildren, Holly (Jim) Van Vlymen, of Macomb; Anne (Phil) Randall, of Orion; Brandon Klavine, of Milan; twins Chase and Aksel Kincaid, of Moline; and Jack Cooper, of Geneseo; great-grandchildren, twins Luke and Logan Van Vlymen, of Macomb; and a brother Richard Kincaid, of Geneseo. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother and four sisters including his twin sister.