The Canton Ingersoll seventh and eighth grade girls track teams opened their season by winning a triangular against Beardstown and Havana Tuesday night.

“We’ve had a rough month of practice with the weather only allowing us outside a few times,” said Canton coach Brenda Shawgo. “I was impressed with the way our girls performed despite this.



“The girls came out strong and worked hard for the win,” she added. “It was good to see the way our relay teams meshed as we have some progress to be made.”



The Lady Giants won the seventh grade meet with 57.5 points, followed by Havana with 32.5 points and Beardstown with 31 points.



Seventh grade results for Canton included the following:

Hurdles – Natalie Spiva, fourth, 24.9 seconds.

Long Jump – Ella Goforth, first, 11-feet, 7inches; Jena Goforth, second, 9-11 and Kyla Zedric, third, 9-5.

Discus – Brooke Hendricks, second, 36-5; Meadow Lowder, third, 35-8 and Jovie Hutton, fourth, 33-3.

Shot Put – Makynna Plunk, first, 18-5; Ainsley Harper, second, 18-2 and Lowder, third, 15-4.

100-meters – Makila Meves, fourth, 15.3.

4x200 relay – E. Goforth, Zedric, Carleigh Putman and Kiera Raker, first, 2:10.

4x100 – J. Goforth, M. Meves, M. Plunk and N. Spiva, first, 1:02.7.

400 – Zedric, first, 1:14.

200 – Raker, first, 32.8; J. Goforth, second, 33.0 and Putman, third, 33.6.

4x400 – J. Goforth, Raker, Meves and Zedric, first, 5:10.



The eighth grade girls meet saw Canton Ingersoll finish on top with 64.5 points, followed by Beardstown with 33.5 points and Havana with 33 points.

Hurdles – Lexie Shaw, first, 20.1.

Long Jump – Chloe Bartlett, second, 12-10.

High Jump – Karlee Zumstein, first, 4-6; Jaiden Walters, second, 4-2 and Kelsie Reneau, third, 4-2.

Discus – Katie Jett, first, 63-2 and Karryl Lei Leander, third, 55-6.

Shot Put – Leander, first, 23-9; Kailey Pierson, second, 22-11; Jett, third, 21-1 and Emily Mitchell, fourth, 20-9.

100 – Bartlett, first, 14.4 and Walters, second, 14.9.

1600 – Erica Dailey, first, 6:42 and Elly Robinson, second, 6:44.

4x200 – Shaw, Lily Gilles, Zumstein and Alissa Turner, third, 2:15.

4x100 – Ryleigh Mills, Shaylynn Locke, Bartlett and Walters), second, 58.8.

400 – Abbie Bouc, third, 1:17 and Robinson, fourth, 1:22.

200 – Karlee Zumstein and Jada Jones, fourth, 33.6.

800 – Jolina Tutor, second, 3:17 and Laura Severt, third, 3:23.



4x400 – Robinson, Zumstein, Walter and Dailey, first, 5:06.