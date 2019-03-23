The Canton High girls soccer team has been downright defensive during its five match unbeaten streak.

The Lady Giants hosted Peoria Manual Thursday afternoon in their home opener at Ingersoll Middle School.



After a scoreless first half, CHS broke through for three goals in the final 40 minutes on the way to a 3-0 non-conference victory.



Canton improved to 3-1-2 on the season having just allowed one goal on a penalty kick during its current unbeaten streak.



“The defense has been playing great,” said CHS coach Ashley Jump. “We lost almost our entire starting defense last year, but some returning players, along with some new young players, have really stepped it up.”



The Lady Giants would get on the board with 20:10 remaining as sophomore Amelia Painter scored with junior Kaaren Theobald notching the assist.



CHS made it 2-0 with 8:30 remaining as senior Lia Shaffer tallied her third goal of the season. Classmate Maddie Strantz had the assist.



Painter and Theobald combined the team’s final goal with 1:54 remaining.



Both teams had 10 shots in the contest. Canton had 14 corner kicks, compared to six for Manual.



Freshman goalkeeper Alicia Bruketta tallied seven saves.



“We have had (senior) Carmon Abbadusky and Alicia Bruketta in goal, who have both really shined and had outstanding games,” said Jump. “Madison Strantz, who played midfield last year, has completely taken on the leadership role on defense. It’s been a great team effort defensively. Now we just need to work on our attack.”



The Lady Giants return to action today as the varsity and JV squads will host Galesburg in a pair of matches at Ingersoll Middle School. The varsity match begins at 11 a.m. with the JV match to follow.