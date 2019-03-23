Geraldine A. Hardesty, 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Loft Rehabilitation Center in Canton.

Geraldine A. Hardesty, 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Loft Rehabilitation Center in Canton.



She was born on June 11, 1926 in Canton to Theodore R. and Josephine (Grubb) DuBois.



She married William “Bill” D. Hardesty Jr. in Nov. 25, 1944 in Independence, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2014.



She is survived by two children, William “Skip” (Judy) Hardesty III of Middle Grove and Pamela (Eddie) Clayton of Canton; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Gerald Allan Hardesty; two sisters, Evelyn A. Newton and Shirley Curoe; two brothers, Herschel DuBois and Wilbur DuBois; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Geraldine owned and operated Bill and Geri’s craft store in Farmington. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, in her younger years she enjoyed sewing and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her babies.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton at 11 a.m., where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



Burial will be held immediately following the service at Lancaster Cemetery.



Memorials may be made out to Compassus Hospice.



To leave online condolences, or to view Geraldine’s video tribute, please visit

www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com.