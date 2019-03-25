Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently travelled to Spring Valley to compete in the “Flip, Flop, and Fly” meet.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 19 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.



In total, the team brought home 47 awards, including nine-First Place, 11-Second Place, and nine-Third Place trophies.



The Tornados will head to Knoxville for their next meet March 31.



Spring Valley meet results



TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner

First Place-Ainsley Porter

Second Place-Kenzie Macvean

Third Place-Bailey Deushane



Beginner

First Place-Carley Gilliam, Cadence Larkin

Second Place-Penelope Black

Third Place-Mylee Dawson



Sub-Novice

Third Place-Elliott Black

Fourth Place-Kaelyn Macvean, Payton Provence

Seventh Place-Alina Mowen

Eighth Place-Gracie Duley



Advanced

Second Place-Kirsten Shawgo



DOUBLE-MINI

Beginner

First Place-Kenzie Macvean, Payton Provence

Second Place-Ainsley Porter

Third Place-Kaylynn Carr, Cassidy Carr, Julia Tourtillott

Fourth Place-Penelope Black, Gracie Duley

Sixth Place-Bailey Deushane, Carley Gilliam, Ellie Duley

Seventh Place-Mylee Dawson



Novice

Second Place-Elliott Black

Third Place-Kaelyn Macvean

Fourth Place-Alina Mowen

Sixth Place-Cadence Larkin



Intermediate

First Place-Caden Mowen



Sub-Advanced

Seventh Place-Makyla Marvel



Advanced

Second Place-Kirsten Shawgo



TRAMPOLINE Beginner

First Place-Kenzie Macvean, Julia Tourtillott

Second Place-Ainsley Porter, Kaylynn Carr, Mylee Dawson, Gracie Duley

Third Place-Penelope Black

Fourth Place-Ellie Duley

Fifth Place-Bailey Deushane

Sixth Place-Carley Gilliam



Novice

Second Place-Payton Provence

Fifth Place-Cassidy Carr, Elliott Black

Sixth Place-Cadence Larkin



Intermediate

Third Place-Caden Mowen

Fourth Place-Kaelyn Macvean

Sixth Place-Alina Mowen



Sub-Advanced

Seventh Place-Makyla Marvel



Advanced

First Place-Kirsten Shawgo