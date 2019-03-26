There really wasn’t much action taken at Monday’s Chenoa City Council meeting, but the commissioners were provided information that will lead to action at a later gathering of the board.

The one action item that went to a vote was agreeing to a amending an ordinance regarding the recycling cost of the garbage disposal agreement with Republic Services of Pontiac. The agreement includes a 69-cent charge for recycling that can be looked at every year, if not more often.

Mayor Chris Wilder discussed the Redbird Square TIF reimbursement to Ralph Brown, a matter that will be tabled until the April 8 meeting.

Wilder pointed out that Ralph Brown turned in receipts for reimbursement dating back to 2015. The mayor said he had been on contact with Gwen Crawford, the TIF district advisor for the city. This was through emails that he shared with the rest of the council.

Brown, Wilder said, signed a TIF agreement in March 2015 for a maximum total reimbursement for the life of the TIF for roughly $120,000.

Crawford, in an email to Wilder, noted that “in order for the developer to receive reimbursements for costs that has incurred in any year, it must submit such costs to the city by March 1 of the following year.”

Wilder said that Crawford’s recommendation is to pay 2017 for certain and maybe going back to 2016. Wilder said the city had budgeted $9,800 (ballpark) for Brown for 2018. He added that there is no maximum amount that Brown could receive as long as there were receipts provided.

An email that came to Wilder, according to the mayor, on March 20, stated that Brown’s receipts were provided March 18, which would be late according to the agreement.

Wilder said that he doesn’t want to go farther back than 2017, and that’s based on accurate receipts. Wilder suggested tabling the matter until April 8.

Marion Shier spoke to the council regarding the Silliman Trust Advisory Committee and two requests for financial from from the trust.

Shier said that one item of discussion was the creation of a drive-up window for the Crossroads Cafe. The committee recommends the city council grant $2,000 for the installation of a new drive-up window with the stipulations being that the window be operational and in use, paid receipts must be submitted to city hall before payment is granted and this must be done within a six-month time frame.

The second recommendation was for Chenoa Fitness Center. The request was for $10,000 for new equipment, primarily a new bike and cable crossover machine. Shier said the facility has one similar machine but is in use quite often, hence the need for a new machine to allow for more customers to use the machines without a long wait time.

Shier said that the committee was looking at limiting any request to $5,000 and not fund more than 50 percent of the proposal. The proposed cost for this machine is for up to $3,500 for a new machine, or 50 percent of the purchase price not to exceed $3,500 for whatever unit they purchase. Paid receipts and equipment much be in use within six months.

Shier noted that the committee struggled with the guidelines of the trust because they seemed vague. He said the committee decided the intent was to look at requests, not to fund more than 50 percent and not to provide more than $5,000.

The council tabled this matter.