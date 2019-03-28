A $1500.00 scholarship is once again being offered to a future teacher by the Jasper County Retired Teachers Association. The organization has offered scholarships since 1992. By the group's holding fundraisers such as a used book sale during the Newton Fall Festival and a porkburger sale in May as well as using half of each member's local dues, the scholarship fund remains financially sounds.

Applicants must meet several requirements. Each must be a graduate of Newton Community High School and be a college junior or senior majoring in education for the fall of 2019. He or she must complete an application that can be obtained by contacting rkerner@frontier.com.

Applications must be received by Friday, May 31, with the scholarship being awarded at the Jasper County Retired Teachers meeting in July. For other information, applicants may call Jane Hart at 783-2867 or Ruth Kerner at 783-2412. Entrants and winners may reapply annually.