The Galva City Council appropriated $500,000 for street repairs at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Greg Peterson of Bruner, Cooper and Zuck presented the council with a street program for 2019 estimated at $730,000.

Peterson said most of the streets would be in the southeast part of town. The downtown streets of Main, Front, Market and Chester would be done, along with several streets in the northwest section — Swank, part of Northwest Fifth Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue. Some of the work includes new curb and gutter.

“This needs to be done, but this is more then we can afford,” said Galva City Administrator David Dyer.

The city only has $125,000 in the motor fuel tax money account, which includes the money that the city received from closing of the Southwest Fourth Avenue railroad crossing.

Peterson said when the city gets done building up all of the streets they have been doing the last eight years, then the cost will be manageable.

Dyer suggested the city borrow from the telecommunications tax they receive, which is about $36,000 per year.

In other business:

• The council approved the purchase of a new dump truck from CIT of Peru.

• Supervisor Greg Thompson thanked the City of Kewanee for loaning Galva three fire hydrants. Thompson said Galva had several leaking hydrants and ordering new would take four to six weeks. The loaners are yellow and located on East Division Street.

• April 13 will be Cleanup Day in Galva. Anyone wishing to help needs to meet at City Hall at 9 a.m. Vests and maps will be handed out, and Eagle Enterprises is providing dumpsters at no charge. Eleven students from Galva schools are slated to help. Only adults will be picking up along the highways if time permits.

• Second ward alderman Jim Hartman wants to have a catch basin fixed immediately on the corner of Southwest Second Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue.

• Galva Cemetery cleanup will be April 14-18. Residents are asked to remove flowers if they wish to keep them. No solar lights or stones will be taken.

• Yard waste will be picked up the first and third Fridays of each month beginning April 1. Residents must put their waste in paper yard waste bags with a sticker affixed. Yard waste must be out by 6 a.m. There will not be a pick up on Good Friday, April 19. The pick up will take place the day before, Thursday, April 18.

Residents that would like to haul their own brush may take it to the City Maintenance building from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.