The Canton High softball team beat the rainy weather, along with host Farmington Friday afternoon, recording a 16-1, four-inning victory at FCHS.

Canton improved to 5-2 on the season, while Farmington suffered its first loss, dropping to 2-1.



The Lady Giants took control immediately, scoring five runs in the opening inning against Lady Farmer starter Jenna West (1-1). Canton would go on to add single runs in the second and third innings before exploding for nine runs in the top of the fourth. CHS finished with 16 hits and committed two errors.



Blair Jacobus and Ellyn Petty tallied three hits each with Jacobus rapping a double. Faith Demler, Tori Oaks and Ellie Downing added two hits, while karlie Walker, Sophie Oaks, Allison Mortland and Alex Chamberlin chipped in one hits for the Lady Giants. Demler, Walker and Tori Oaks all had doubles for the victors.



Jacobus, Tori Oaks, Downing and Mortland all recorded two RBIs each, with Demler, Petty, Sophie Oaks and Chamberlin adding one RBI each. Jacobus and Tori Oaks scored three runs each, while Demler, Walker, Petty and Mortland all crossed the plate twice each for Canton. Downing and Sophie Oaks scored one run each for the Lady Giants.



In the circle, Jacobus improved to 4-0. She scattered four hits and one walk, striking out three while hitting a batter. Jacobus would throw 74 pitches, 49 for strikes.



After scoring 31 runs in its initial two victories, Farmington managed just one run Friday afternoon.



Macie Sprague had two hits, while Paige Vallianatos and Emma Evans added one hit each for the Lady Farmers with Olivia Renken scoring the lone FCHS run in the third inning.



Farmington would commit six errors that led to eight unearned runs for Canton. West allowed three earned runs in three innings, while Erica Pasley gave up five earned runs in the fourth.



Both squads were scheduled to play today, but expected rains caused some plans to change.



Canton was scheduled to host Sacred Heart-Griffin today at the Canton Softball Complex at 11 a.m., but that was called off Friday evening. Farmington was slated to host Limestone in an 11 a.m. doubleheader.



CHS is slated to begin Mid-Illini play Tuesday at Morton, while Farmington is scheduled to host Illini Bluffs on Monday.



OTHER POSTPONEMENTS

A number of other sporting events scheduled for Saturday were called off Friday evening, including the following:



High School Softball

North Fulton and South Fulton in Spring Slam Tournament at Springfield.



High School Baseball

Galesburg sophomores vs. Canton at Bob Ems Field (2) and Beardstown vs. South Fulton at Astoria (2).



No make up dates were immediately announced for those postponed contests.