The Spoon River College baseball team scored early – and often – in recording a 23-7 victory over host Sauk Valley Community College Thursday afternoon.

The Snappers scored six runs in their first at-bat and would go on to score in five of the remaining six innings. That included an eight-run fourth and eight totals runs in the final three innings. SRC finished with 19 hits and committed three errors.



Brett Johnson had four hits, including two doubles, knocking in three runs for Spoon River. Trey Kazubowski has a double and triple with four RBIs, also scoring three runs. Robert Chayka and Alex Kerner each has two hits, including a double, recording three RBIs each. John Kaiser and Connor Wise added two hits and two RBIs each, while Wise, Alex Oller and Chayka scored three runs each.



Jake Fosdyck was the winning pitcher for SRC. In four innings, he allowed three runs – two earned – on five hits. He struck out three. Clay Schroeder, Dylan Succa and Colin Fenili all pitched one hit each in relief.



Now 6-16 on the season, Spoon River returns to Mid-West Athletic Conference play Sunday and Monday with doubleheaders against Lincoln Land Community College.