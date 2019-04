In Annawan, a quarter of the registered voters turned out to select four school board members from a slate of seven candidates during the election on Tuesday, April 2.

Elected to the board were: Elizabeth Wied (366 votes), Jerad Heitzler (353 votes), Kimberly Park (335 votes) and Jeff Gerber (332 votes).

Also receiving votes were: John Rosenberry (168 votes), Catherine Foes (120 votes) and Nancy Goodman (96 votes).