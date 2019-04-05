Kim Goodley, of Annawan, and Douglas Strand, of East Moline, were elected to six-year terms on the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees in the April 2 consolidated election.

Two seats were up for election. Strand, the current board vice chair, was re-elected. Goodley was elected to her first term. Tim A. Black, of Galva, the current board secretary, did not seek re-election.

The Black Hawk College district includes all or part of nine counties in west central Illinois, consisting of more than 280 individual precincts.