In a contested five-way race for four seats on the Geneseo Public Library Board, voters selected: Karen Turner (618 votes), Jan Klavon (600 votes), Lee Fluck (559 votes) and Carol Luciani (553 votes). Candidate Anne Meyer-McCright received 438 votes. The four winners were elected to six-year terms on the board.

In an uncontested race, Kim Reynolds (728 votes) was elected to an unexpired two-year term.