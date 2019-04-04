The Carmi City Council had a meeting on April 2nd. Mayor Jeff Pollard stated that flushing of the fire hydrants on the main line coming into town from the wells has started. Starting Monday the 8th they will continue flushing from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday; the process should take about 5-6 weeks. He apol- ogizes for any inconven- iences due to low water pressure or discolored water.

The Mayor also stated Saturday, April 6th the landscape-waste site will open for the season to the public. It will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the same location until further notice. At this time they are still operating under the same rules established in 2005 including the monthly fee of $25.00.

The rules for the landscape-waste site is as follows: Waste accepted: Leaves, grass clippings, plants, tree limbs, logs, lumber (even with some nails), or any material that is wooden in nature. Waste NOT accepted: Garbage, trash, shingles, siding, sheetrock, wallboard, card-board, paper, metal, or any other NON-WOODEN material. Leave the gate open if other patrons are at the site, otherwise, lock the gate as you leave.

Key rules: A key to unlock the gate at the landscape waste site is available at the office of the City Clerk at 225 E. Main street. Make every attempt to return the key to the City Clerk's office within two days from the time the key is received unless given special permission. You may choose to keep the key for the entire month at a cost of $25.00. A patron needs to sign name, phone number, and description of the material to be taken to the site.

The City has received the estimates from O'Daniel Trucking on the tennis courts. Resurfacing one at a time, single court is $18,490.00. The double court is $28,400.00. Doing all three courts together would cost $46,890.00. Mayor Pollard also, thanked the Firefighters Charitable Foundation for granting Carmi Fire Department of $300.00, that can be used towards equipment or gear.

Carmi Chief of Police Jason Carter has received the green light to begin the process of replacing k-9 Officer Orest. The Chief explained a new dog, and training would cost about $16,500.00, he stated he has much of that funding already secured.

K-9 Officer Orest will be coming up for retirement, and his handler Sgt. Dustin Buttry was granted permission to assume ownership of Orest.

Before they adjourned, City Supervisor Mike Buckman officially announced he is retiring later this year. Buckman thanked the city, the mayor and the past administrations allowing him to work the past 39 years. After his announcement he received a round of applause.