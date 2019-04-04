First Presbyterian Church, of Coal Valley, will present a drama called ‘The Last Supper’ at 7:30 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 14. Actors bring Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting to life. After Jesus (Pastor Tim Snart, center) speaks of love for his disciples, each disciple comes to life to reflect on his time with the Lord. Disciples include Judas (Roy Gustafson, left), Thaddeus (Larry Manecke, right), Nathaniel (Brian Gentry), James the Lesser (Dylan Tucker), Andrew (Bryn Lawrence), Peter (Matt Gessner), John (Chuck Meyer), James (Rick Liedtke), Thomas (Kevin Mortensen), Philip (Ron Ristau), Matthew (Mark Wier) and Simon the Zealot (Joey Mock). The evening includes communion and special music.