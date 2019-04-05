The hunt for Easter eggs will be on at searches held throughout the county. Upcoming Egg hunts include:

• Andover — Saturday, April 13, is the date for Andover’s Easter egg hunt, which will start at 2 p.m. at the east pavilion in Andover Lake Park. The rain date is Saturday, April 20. Families are asked to sign up children in the Andover post office. Having names and ages of interested children helps the committee distribute Easter eggs before the hunt.

• Annawan — The Annawan Kiwanis Club will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at Howes Park starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13. The rain date will be April 20.

• Atkinson — Atkinson’s Easter egg hunt, for children 10 and under, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 behind the old elementary school. The event will be held rain or shine and participants will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt is sponsored by the Atkinson Booster Club and the Country Community Church.

• Cambridge — Spring-Tastic Fun Day on Saturday, April 13, in College Square Park, Cambridge includes Easter egg hunts, basket bingo and photo opportunities with live bunnies. Events will be held rain or shine, but cancelled in case of lightning. Children may have their photos taken with live bunnies from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Also, children will be able to visit with the Easter Bunny. Boys and girls not yet in kindergarten will hunt Easter eggs at 1 p.m. Third through fifth graders can enjoy basket bingo at 1:15 p.m. in the pavilion. Kindergarten through second graders will hunt for Easter eggs at 1:30 p.m.

• Coal Valley — On Saturday, April 6, the Coal Valley Lions Club will host a free biscuit and gravy breakfast at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church. An Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m.

• Galva — The Galva Chamber of Commerce will host the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Wiley Park. There will be three age divisions in the egg hunt — 3-and-under, 4-7 and 8-and-over. The starting times for each age division will be staggered by 5-10 minutes to allow parents with children in different divisions the chance to watch all of their kids hunt eggs.

There will be a Golden Egg in each age division, with the successful hunter winning a special prize donated by the State Bank of Toulon-Galva Banking Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Galva will be hosting a pancake breakfast prior to the Easter Egg Hunt at Feltner's Fun Center.

• Geneseo — The Geneseo Park District’s 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at the Athletic Field, on North Street.

Children are separated in the following age groups: 2 and 3 year olds, 4 and 5 year olds, Kindergarten to 2nd grades and 3rd to 5th grades. Those finding a Golden Egg will receive a special prize. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved indoors to the Geneseo Community Center.

• Orion — Orion’s annual Bill Dahl Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the bandshell in Central Park. The Easter Bunny is scheduled to make an appearance so people can take pictures of their kids with the bunny.

Age groups for the Easter egg hunt are 0 to 2 years old, 3 to 4 years old, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old. Each child will need to register at the bandshell for door prizes. Orion Lions Club will sell hot dogs, pork chop sandwiches, potato chips and soft drinks in the Orion Lions Club pavillion.