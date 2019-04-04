Galva Troop 143 gathered Saturday, March 30, with the friends and family of Carter Lambert and Caelin Foley to celebrate the boys earning their Eagle Scout rank.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Boy Scouts. To earn the rank, the boys had to earn 13 specific merit badges and at least eight other badges.

In addition to the badges, the Lambert and Foley were required to be active in the troop and complete projects approved by the Illowa Council Eagle Board.

Lambert’s project was at the Galva American Legion and included cleaning up the concrete, removing fallen trees and painting the pavilion across the street from the building.

Foley led a project to install a flagpole, including landscaping, at Galva High School’s new all-weather track.

After completing the projects, the Lambert and Foley had to appear before the Eagle board with letters of recommendation and complete interviews.

Rep. Dan Swanson spoke at the ceremony and presented the boys with a certificate and an Illinois State Flag that was flown over the capitol building in Springfield.

In addition to the Eagle awards, the troop presented more than 90 merit badges to the other boys in Troop 143.