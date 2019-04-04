It isn’t just the Victorian charm that attracts residents and visitors to downtown Geneseo. The community also is an “art destination,” with its shops and galleries featuring the creative work of artists and artisans.

To showcase that aspect of Geneseo, the Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Art Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Bethany Winkleman, a member of the Chamber’s Art Walk committee, described the event as “a wonderful opportunity to see professional and amateur visual artists and musicians as they demonstrate their special talents.”

Mariah Munson, who also serves on the Art Walk committee, said, “The Art Walk is a wonderful, free, family event. Last year there were 35 artists in 22 stores and this year promises to be an event with even more creativity.”

Those on the “walk” may hear music wafting outside an open door, or listen to poetry being read, or see artists painting on the street.

Sheila and Bob Thompson, of Geneseo, will be featured at the Geneseo Art League Gallery & Studio where they will be showcasing their musical talents.

Visitors might see a painter, a woodcarver or a sculptor demonstrating their skills inside a downtown business during the Art Walk.

Woodcarver Dennis Carlson, of Bettendorf, will be showing his creativity at State St. Café.

Sharon Michaelsen will be playing a keyboard at RutabagA Gallery & Studio in downtown.

Members of the Geneseo High School Ukulele Club will entertain guests at Musical Memories.

Students in the music and art departments at Geneseo High School will take part in the day and elementary school music students also will perform.

“The Geneseo Art Walk is special due to the wonderful ability of the community to take part and support this special event,” Winkleman said. “It is a unique day meant for everyone, not just professionals.”