In contested races, Geneseo voters elected Robert P. “Bob” James (Ward 2) and Douglas “Doug” Crow (Ward 4) to the city council.

In Ward 2, James (91 votes) defeated John Hinrichs (60 votes). James will take the council seat held by James Roodhouse, who did not run for re-election.

The Ward 4 race pitted Crow (152 votes) a former alderman, against Palmgren (113 votes) a former Geneseo mayor. Crow will take the council seat held by Jason Robinson, who did not run.

Two incumbent Geneseo aldermen were re-elected in non-contested races. Paula Simosky (Ward 1) received 84 votes and Martin Rothschild (Ward 3) received 95 votes.