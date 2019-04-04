Independent candidate Rich Volkert topped People’s Party nominee Doug Anderson in the tightly-contested Galva mayoral race.

Volkert finished with 276 votes in Tuesday’s consolidated election, to 241 votes for Anderson.

Volkert topped Anderson in Ward 1 101-58 and Ward 2 70-51, while Anderson prevailed in Ward 3 132-105.

A total of 551 ballots were cast — 29 percent of the 1,879 registered voters in Galva’s three wards.

“I just want to work with everybody and listen to what they have to say,” Volkert said.

Topping the priority list for Volkert are getting more space for the fire department and touching base with all business owners in town.

“One of the things I really want to do is get a list of all the businesses and go out with David (City Administrator David Dyer) and talk to them,” Volkert said.

Volkert said he was “gratified” and “humbled” to get the nod from Galva voters.

“Now it’s time to move forward and support Galva,” he said.

All of Galva’s city council races were uncontested — Mitchell Boston received 147 votes in Ward 1 alderman balloting, Rick Otterstrom with 103 votes in Ward 2 and Bev Everett with 211 votes in Ward 3. Everett was an incumbent, Boston was appointed to the council to fill out the unexpired term of his father, Dwren Boston, and Otterstrom is a newcomer to the council.

Also uncontested in the city were the positions of city clerk and city treasurer. Debbie VanWassenhove received 479 votes for city clerk and Deana Bersell received 476 votes for city treasurer.

In Galva Park District Board balloting, incumbents Larry Morse and Laura Nordstrom were unopposed for park commissioners. Also unopposed in Galva Public Library District voting were Greg White and Donna Carlson for library trustees, and Randel Anderson to fill an unexpired four-year term.