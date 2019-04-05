Lewistown rallied for a Prairieland Conference victory, while North Fulton and South Fulton were defeated in area high school softball contests played Wednesday.

LEWISTOWN 4, A-TOWN 3

At Lewistown, the Lady Indians trailed 3-0 after five innings before battling back to win the game in walk-off fashion.

A-Town scored twice in the opening inning and added single run in the fourth. Lewistown (7-1, 2-0 Prairieland) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before pushing across the game-winner in the seventh.

Kirsten Shawgo, Sydney Shaeffer and Kate Hampton had two hits each, while Maddy Swearingen added one hit with two RBIs. Shawgo, Swearingen, Hampton and Macy Mikulich all scored one run each, while Shaeffer had two stolen bases.

In the circle, Hampton recorded the victory. She allowed three runs on five hits. Hampton walked five and struck out seven in throwing 127 pitches.



WEST CENTRAL 9, NORTH FULTON 3

At Stronghurst, the host Heat broke a 3-3 tie by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a non-conference victory over the visiting Lady Wildcats (1-6).

Both teams scored single runs in the third before adding two runs in the fifth.

Rachel Slater had two of North Fulton’s 10 hits, with Addy Williams recording two RBIs.

Slater pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, while Alexis Moore recorded the final out in the sixth.

West Central (Biggsville Union/Stronghurst Southern consolidation) finished with 16 hits.



WEST CENTRAL 10, SOUTH FULTON 5

At Ipava, the Lady Rebels dropped to 0-7 as they were defeated by the Cougars in this non-conference contest.

West Central (Winchester/Bluffs co-op) led 5-0 in the fourth before South Fulton put together a five-run rally to pull even. The visitors answered with two runs in the fifth and added three more in the seventh on the way to the win.

South Fulton finished with six hits and three errors. Amanda Parker had four RBIs for the Lady Rebels.

Taylor Ritchey pitched for South Fulton.