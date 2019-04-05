Mediacom Communications is scheduled to move a portion of its fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction project, and customers have been notified that services will be temporarily unavailable during pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, April 9.

Progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction require the removal of conduits which Mediacom uses as a route to carry portions of its fiber optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline. Work to move and relocate those fiber optics will cause internet, television and telephone services to be offline beginning at 12:01 am (just past midnight) on Tuesday. The fiber re-location work will be done during a network maintenance period, and services will be restored prior to 6:00 am.

In Henry County, the service interruption will affect customers in Cleveland, Colona, Green Rock and Orion.