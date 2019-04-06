Ruth E. Masching, 92, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Loretto at a later date.

Ruth was born June 7, 1926, in Odell to William and Clara (Wesselhoff) Kennedy. She married Alvin Masching. He passed away Dec. 4, 1984.

She is survived by her children, Connie (John) Schmit of Naperville, Don (Jeanne) Masching of Pontiac, and Steve Masching of St. Louisville, Ohio; sisters, Doris Legner of Pontiac, and Marilyn Scott of Streator; grandchildren, Jack Schmit, Morgan (Derek) Geiss, Stephanie (Jason) Black, Carissa (Johnathon) Jarboe, Amanda (Brandon Dawson) Masching, Shelly (Kyle Vitzthum) Masching, Nicole (Casey Dippon) Masching, Abby (Jason Grundler) Masching, Tyler (Ashley Rudolph) Masching, and Lacey (Torin) Mettille; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Brady Geiss, Calleigh and Zachary Black, Hunter and Kennedy Jarboe, Brodie Bach, Rilie Dawson, Paige Vitzthum, Colton Dippon, Paisley Grundler, and Jaelyn and Bensyn Mettille.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; and one sister, Mary Shepherd.

Ruth was a graduate of Odell High School. She worked as a linotype operator for a commercial printing company. Ruth attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pontiac. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and events. She was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

