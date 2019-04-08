Ingersoll Middle School is proud to announce Belle Hardy is the February recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award.

Belle, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Chris and Sherry Hardy, Canton.



Belle was nominated for this award for the positive characteristics she displays at Ingersoll.



At Ingersoll, Belle is a positive role model for students at IMS. She is an active participant on the Student Council Executive Board, volleyball manager, cross country, yearbook club, book club, band and chorus.



She is a hard worker and is always willing to help others.



Belle also has the drive to do her best in and out of the academic setting.



Outside of school, Belle enjoys playing the clarinet, ukulele and piano. In addition she attends youth group and chimes.



Belle is deserving of the Nagel Award because she exemplifies all of the qualities needed to win this award.



Congratulations, Belle!



