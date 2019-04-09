The Fulton County Machine Embroidery Club will meet Wednesday, April 10 at Wesley United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m.

NOTE CHANGE in place. Bring your lunch or eat before.



The program will be “Cross Stitch on the Embroidery Machine”. Guests are welcome to attend. Bring show and tell.



The group is open to all machine embroiderers—beginners, intermediate and advance---with any brand of embroidery machine. The club is a sharing of ideas and information. The club meets the second Wednesday of each month.



For information call Sue, 647-0111. scbarn@gmail.com



