Henry/Stark County Health Department officials say the department’s move to a new building in Kewanee will provide more space for services and better serve customers.

Renovation on a building at Burr Boulevard and Second Street -- the former Save-A-Lot grocery store and LOTT sports training building -- is expected to start in June or July of this year.

The $1.6 million project will completely gut the old store and remake it into office space for the many services the health department provides. The new building has about 2,400 square feet more floor space than the current building on Ill. Rt. 78.

“We spent the last year looking for a location,” said Administrator Duane Stevens, “but I never thought we’d end up in a grocery store.”

As it turns out, he said, architects like the simple, solid design of a grocery store building.

He said department officials initially considered building a new clinic but keeping the administrative offices where they are now. But the cost of renovating to building new was much lower and will still allow the clinic and administration to be in the same building. Right now, two or three employees share an office, making the workspace cramped.

The new building will require extensive work, including digging up and relocating water lines. The new design also holds security high on the list of needs, with only a few common areas that can be accessed by the public without key cards and stricter HIPPA protocols.

“This will be a much more productive building,” he said.

RaeAnn Tucker-Marshall, director of health promotions, said the new building is more centrally located for schools, public housing and WIC program clients.

“We’re looking at it from a standpoint of what we need and what our clients need,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community. It’s about teaming people up with services.”

Stevens said moving away from the busy highway will also be beneficial to customer safety -- some of whom lack transportation and walk to the current facility.

“They walk out here pushing a stroller. It’s not safe,” he aid. “We’ve had plenty of close calls. One of the ways we can better serve the community is giving them better access. We’re putting health care in town.”

The department will continue to serve Stark County. Officials hope building is renovated by the end of the year or early 2020.

The department’s funding structure is about 61 percent from state and federal sources, 34 percent from profit-generating services and 4.6 percent derived from local property taxes. It is governed by its own board of trustees under the auspices of the Henry County Board.