As a kid I had a vision in my head as to what a writer should look like. I read a lot about Hemingway. Granted, he’s not the greatest role model, but as far as great writers go, he’s at the top of the list.

“It’s your life. You don’t know how long it’s gonna last, but you know it doesn’t end well. You’ve gotta move forward….as soon as you can figure out what that means.”-Don Draper



In my bedroom I had an entire ‘office’ set up. After receiving a typewriter for Christmas around the age of 12 I spent every available minute in my room writing my book.



But, writers are quirky. I’ve been quickly my whole life, but I felt as though I needed a bit more quirk.



After pondering it for awhile I came to the conclusion a lot of writers smoke.



In no way shape or form am I advocating smoking and I am not a smoker, but I was a kid and as a kid I came up with the brilliant plan I would ‘borrow’ my grandparents’ cigarette butts, smoke them and they would magically give me writing powers.



Even thinking of the image of myself sitting at my little desk in front of my cherished typewriter tap-tap-tapping away with a cig butt hanging out of the corner of my mouth makes me cringe.



Words came to me so easily then.



Now, not so much.



I wondered once if there was a finite number of words available in my noggin for writing. I’m beginning to wonder once again.



Having extremely unreliable sleeping patterns, it’s helpful to have a good, long television series to be able to turn to when sleep is not in the cards.



Currently, I’m in the midst of Mad Men.



Set primarily in the 1960s it is focused on a group of advertising men—hence Mad Men (a term coined for those who worked in advertising on Madison Avenue).



I wasn’t around in the 60s, but the office environment was definitely…different.



Smoking and drinking throughout the work day, in offices, conference rooms, other areas, etc., was just normal; standard practice.



Certainly not anything like today.



The way women were treated left something to be desired.



However, there are still a lot of environments where the treatment of women is less-than-desirable.



Don Draper is one of the main characters. He’s a perfectly written character. Viewers, in my case at any rate, want to dislike him, but he’s a likable fellow.



Watching the way the world operated during that time era is interesting to me.



I barely watch commercials any longer, but while making my way through this series it reminded how influential commercials were in everyone’s life at some point.



Every Saturday morning, the only time I was able to watch cartoons (unless it was a holiday cartoon), I saw advertisements for all of the toys I wanted. I would make lists and make sure my Gram had them.



It’s kind of sad some kids have never known the excitement of excitedly going through a Christmas catalogue and circling everything your heart desires from Santa.



I shared the quote at the beginning because it really stuck with me.



No one likes to talk about the inevitably of what awaits us at the end of this journey called life.



Death, quite frankly, can come knocking at any time.



This is a price we pay for the privilege to live.



None of us like to think about it, though.



I’m stuck on figuring it out and moving forward.



When I was promoted and started working in Canton I would have sworn on anything this was my absolute last career stop.



There was never a Sunday I dreaded going to work the next day.



There was never a time I dreaded going into the office.



Life is full of stressors. Many of which, and I recognize this, we sometimes create ourself.



I create my fair share, this I know.



However, when stressors start to appear where once you only found happiness and joy it may be time to reevaluate the situation.



I’m always going to be a writer. I guess it’s just a matter of what I’m going to be writing.



That is something I must figure out and move forward.