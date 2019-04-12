Vitalia Italian Restaurant, 47 S. Main, is the latest addition to Canton’s restaurant community.

Vitalia Italian Restaurant, 47 S. Main, is the latest addition to Canton’s restaurant community.



Walking through the door, the mouthwatering, delicious, aromatic smells fill the air.



The prelude of smells is only the briefest glimpse into what your other senses, most importantly, your tastebuds are about to experience.



The authentic Italian cuisine is prepared by Chef Antonio.



Chef Antonio, who has dual citizenship, is a native of Venice, Italy.



Passionate is only one of several words one can use to describe Chef Antonio, “We love what we do. The restaurant business is tough. There are long hours. You’re going to always have to fight the markets’ prices. You have to have a lot of energy. If you have low energy, you can’t own a restaurant. Some people can’t understand it’s not all what it looks like. There’s lots of things; come in early, go home late, be very competitive with prices, food quality.”



As the owner and general manager, Chef Antonio understands how important his presence is, “If mama isn’t there for the baby, the baby be crying,” he joked.



He added, “It’s a good industry if you like it—if you absolutely love it. We love it, obviously. We have restaurants in Venice (Italy) so anybody going on vacation be sure to go.”



Chef Antonio lives in Pekin and has an established restaurant, which for years was called Chateau on the Lake (Venezia Italian Bistro, Inc.), “Absolutely gorgeous, chandeliers-just the dishwashing area alone is bigger than this whole restaurant. We had a lot of guests from Canton that came over there. They said, ‘We love your food. We’d love to have you in Canton.’ What Antonio does, we come to beautiful Canton, Illinois, and open a restaurant.”



They looked at different properties and while he said it may not be the best spot in the world, it’s their starting point location, “We are planning to be here for long term. We hope this community realizes they have good restaurants. We have done very well so far. We also realize we’re new so people are going to come try our food, but I also know a lot of people who have tried our food have come back quite a bit. We’re just maybe a few days away from getting our beer and wine license. We’re open seven days a week all day.”



What makes the food authentic?



Said Chef Antonio, “This is our great-grandparents’ recipe. We’ve been in business over 20 years in the states. We know what it takes to succeed. We also know a good community deserves good businesses. It’s not fair smaller community doesn’t have what we deserve.



Big corporate mentality is go where the most people are. Unfortunately, we don’t meet those criteria. I believe people from bigger places will come to a smaller community.



And, I also believe Canton deserves a good restaurant. I don’t think Canton ever had this type of cuisine we’re offering. In this particular location there is pizza, few items, subs, this or that.



We have fine signature dishes; chicken, veal, pasta, pizza, soups, salads.”



Chef Antonio enjoys building a personal relationship with each of his customers, “I stand at this door (the entrance) and try to greet everyone that comes in. I like to meet my customers. You could say, ‘Nosy Italian, not just greeting customers.’” he laughed.



When dining at Vitalia, folks can expect a different kind of hospitality than they may be accustomed to.



Chef Antonio goes table-to-table speaking with each and every diner, “I just love what I do.”



The food is made to order, “Everything is homemade. Everything is made to order.”



They have gluten free pasta and when ordering, substitutions are allowed.



“We hope this community gets to enjoy our food for the long haul.”



Wednesday, the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting officially welcoming them as new members of the Chamber.



Chef Antonio noted they are also available for catering.



The restaurant is open seven days a week: Monday though Saturday-11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday-11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



To reach them by phone call their main line, 309-357-5348 or 309-357-5366.



Be sure to stop in and welcome them to the Canton community!