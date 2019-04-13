MACOMB -- McDonough County Animal Control Officer Kirsta Liles told the county board's planning committee Thursday that 19 animal shelter cats have been adopted so far this year after being displayed at the Pet Supplies and More store.

The committee voted to recommend a discount in cat adoption fees through the end of June. Bonnie Smith Skripps of the Humane Society of McDonough County said the fee is $25 if the animal has not been spayed or neutered, just $10 if it has. A microchip placement fee must also be paid.

Liles said two cats were adopted from the shelter in March. She said one was reclaimed and five were euthanized due to illness or being feral cats, leaving 45 cats in the shelter.

There were four dogs adopted in March, 34 reclaimed, and two euthanized for aggressive behavior. The shelter ended last month with 13 dogs remaining but Liles said as many as eight of them have already been adopted.

Committee chair Letha Clark said the staff at the shelter is all new. Matthew Toland is the assistant animal control officer and Lars Gossell is working part-time.

"They're a professional and organized team at the animal shelter," Skripps said. She also announced that the humane society is sponsoring an arts and crafts show on May 18 at the Macomb American Legion, and that the group's annual Wine, Whiskers, and Whimsy fundraiser would be held June 8 at the Legion.

The committee voted to recommend renewal of the annual contract with Sully's of Blandinsville for mowing the animal shelter grounds.

In other business, committee members recommended approval of a proposed resolution naming the county board vice-chairman as a non-voting member of the board's finance and executive committee.

Finance committee chairman Travis Hiel said, "He'll be able to participate in discussion and sit in on closed sessions."

Clark said State's Attorney Matt Kwacala had objected to adding another voting member to the group because it would upset the balance of the committee quorum. The vice-chairman could vote if he sat in place of the county board chairman when that position was needed to complete a quorum.



