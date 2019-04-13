MACOMB -- Boards of the Western Illinois Regional Council and the WIRC Community Action Agency were told Thursday that the operation has received a $3.6 million grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, believed to be the largest grant ever awarded to the WIRC.

Housing Programs Manager Jeff Cozadd said a new program dealing with home hazards due to lead would be operated in Galesburg. The city has provided matching funds totaling $400,000 and Cozadd said 200 homes would be cleaned up over a 42-month period.

Galesburg is currently in the second phase of an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grant to eliminate lead from water service lines. "Lead is not limited to drinking water," Cozadd said. "It can be present from manufacturing and from lead-based paint in a home."

The grant will prioritize homes where children age six and under reside. A contractor would be hired to replace windows and doors and to clean up deteriorating lead-based paint on wood surfaces. "Pre-1960 units are most prone to lead-based paint hazards," Cozadd said. "It's also contained in many homes built before such paint was banned in 1978."

The HUD grant will also contain money for correcting unsafe wiring, replacing faulty furnaces, and providing roof replacement or repair. A companion grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will allow 20 homes to be selected where residents would have blood samples tested before and after the lead cleanup.

In other business, the WIRC Board voted to accept a grant extension from the federal Economic Development Administration. An original $70,000 grant with a $70,000 WIRC match would be increased by $17,500 if a local match is collectively provided from dues payments by units of government in its six-county area. Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said the EDA funds are used to provide grant-writing services for local infrastructure projects.

The CAA Board will vote next week on submitting an application for the WIRC to take over administration of federal community service block grants in Knox County. Pritchard said that the WIRC has already been named to administer weatherization and LIHEAP home heating grants in Knox County.

The executive director announced that Raina Quesal has been promoted to fiscal services director and that Cindy Arnett from the Fulton County Board and Kim Pierce from the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation are new members of the WIRC Board. He said Don Wynn of Macomb is leaving the CAA Board after serving since 2008. Wynn was applauded for his years of service.



