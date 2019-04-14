Champion Laboratories in Albion, IL recently recognized employees who had attained service milestones during the months of January, February, and March. Each of the employees received a gift in recognition of their commitment to providing quality products to our customers.

Ed Clodfelter and Anita Morris were recognized for forty years of service and Jack Colbert was recognized for thirty-five years of service. Twenty-five year awards went to Teresa Griffith, Sandra Paschal, Tammy Maricle-Coale, Terry Dunkel, Kimberly Walston, Roberta Edgington, Tracy Sutton, Melanie Knight, Veda Columbia, and Sandra Stence.

Joe Boyd and Christina Keortge were presented with twenty year service awards and Lynette Major was recognized for fifteen years of service. Dereck Porter was recognized for 5 years of service.

"From the time Champion was started in Edwards County in 1955, people have formed the foundation of our Company. These employees have made Champion successful with their hard work and dedication, and we recognize and thank them for their service," stated Trish Berry, Human Resources Director.

Champion Laboratories, Inc. is a quality and technology leader and one of the world's largest manufacturers of filters and filtration products and related services to the automotive, retail, on-highway and off-highway fleet, heavy- duty and petroleum dispensing industries. Champion Laboratories, Inc. is a trusted name in filters, providing high-efficiency performance in the most demanding work environments.