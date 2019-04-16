The Build A Barn Breakfast held by the Jasper County 4H was held to continue the fundraising efforts to build a new 4H barn at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. At the event, approximately 800 people were served and $15,200 in donations and pledges were received. The grand total thus far for pledges and donations comes to $217,700.

To begin work on the project, a minimum of $300,000 is needed. The 4H and the Jasper County Agriculture Association will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

The buildings are used by not only the 4H in Jasper County, but also the FFA and other groups throughout the year. If you would like to contribute to this much needed replacement of infrastructure at the fairgrounds, contact Katie Turkal. Program Coordinator, 4-H and Youth Development. University of Illinois Extension 1401 Clayton Newton, IL 62448. Phone: 618-783-2521