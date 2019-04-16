The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on April 8, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.



Under recognition of the public, Mr. Bobby Schnaar was present to educate the Board about the Cadet Program which was launched July 2018, with aspirations of getting young people in the surrounding area involved with the Cass-Putman Rescue. The goal is to prepare Cadets, who must be at least 16 years of age and attending high school, to become safe and well-trained first responders to serve and protect the people in their community. Cadets Taylor Lester, Elizabeth Markley, Bradley Mercer, Ariel Scholar and Tegan Strode have received 56 hours of EMS training and have responded to 195 rescues since the beginning of the program. They observe certified first responders but also use their training in any way possible. The Cadet Program received a generous donation from the family of Matt Shaw, who passed away recently. The donation was used to purchase an emergency bag which the Cadets would like to place at Cuba High School. It would be used for emergencies that may arise in the School District. This would allow Cadets attending school to be first on the scene should such an emergency occur. Mr. Schnaar encouraged board members to seek legal counsel to inquire about making the emergency bag available at the high School, allowing Cadets to carry phones and pagers, and allow Cadets to leave the school building to respond to future community rescues. Mr. Schnaar and the Cadets were commended on their dedicated service to the community.



Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared attendance reports from both buildings.



The Board went into executive session at 8:06 p.m. Action was taken after closed session.



The regular session minutes and closed session minutes of the March 11 meeting were approved as presented. The bills of the school district for March were approved in the amount of $49,821.85. Other items approved under consent agenda were: authorization for the Superintendent to prepare the 2019-20 tentative budget; continuing membership with the IASB; IASB legal liability renewal; resolution to participate in the Illinois School District Liquid Asset Fund; the fuel, oil, grease, antifreeze, transmission and DEF fluid bid from West Central FS, mil bid from Prairie Farms, and bread bid from Aunt Millie Bakery, all for the 2019-20 school year; the Living Environment class field trip to Homeway Homes in Goodfield on April 26, 2019; bus lease extension for 2019-20 through 2020-21 school year with Midwest Bus Sales; After-Prombusing to Quincy, Illinois; the tentative calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.



Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared the District’s FY 19 and budget figures. Due to low revenues and unforeseen expenses in the Operations and Maintenance and Transportation Funds, the budget will need to be amended. She also updated the Board on the newly employed Kindergarten-4th Grade music teacher. There will be an Inter-Governmental Agreement drawn up with Canton School District to share expenditures for this position. Mrs. Lauren Wilcoxen, who has six years of teaching experience, will be joining the staff at Cuba Elementary School. Discussion followed regarding county-wide High School graduation dates and the conflict it imposes on people in the community. The Board asked Superintendent Simmons-Kenser to discuss this issue with other County Superintendents to see if graduations could possibly be staggered in the future.



Under new business, the Board accepted the resignation of Nathan Gardner as High School Social Studies teacher. The Board employed Justin George as the Technology Integration Specialist, Bridgette Dennis as the Special Education Administrator, and BJ McCullum as the golf coach, all for the 2019-2020 school year. The Board also employed Charlotte Lindner, Mark Mathis, Mark Thompson, Cindy Wright, Dawn Mustread, Jodee Mathis, and SueEllen for the 1029-2020 school year. Shaw Wright was approved as a volunteer for bass fishing. A resolution was adopted and notice of reduction of force was given to the following program assistances: Jean Siefert, Patricia Johnson, Angela Thomas, Cindy Wright, Alexandra Atchley, Judy English and Breanna Wilkins.



The meeting was adjoined at 10:04 p.m.



The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 E. Main St., Cuba.