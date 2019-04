Galva's Gunner Spivey will continue his academic and baseball careers at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Galva senior Gunner Spivey, seated center, signed a letter of intent Friday to continue his academic and baseball careers at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Spivey is flanked by his parents, Travis and Erin Spivey. In back are Galva head baseball coach Chance Jones, left, and assistant coach Van White.