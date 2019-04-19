Dear Readers, for the past few weeks we have explored the mind and human emotion.

May you feel encouraged to continue understanding the layers of yourself to a deeper degree throughout life.

There is no end to getting to know one’s self.

For those who have been experiencing more of the emotions carried within themselves, be sure to allow time to integrate your new self-discoveries.

After releasing emotions, be sure to find playful and heartwarming ways to spend your time, while maintaining a sound and sober state.

It is important to pour love back into yourself after releasing old baggage.

I’ve found that asking the question, “Does this enhance my ability to love myself?” is a good exercise, as the answer typically indicates whether I’m in a state of honoring myself or running from myself.

This week’s Ripple is a bit tangential; thank you for playing along here.

While it seems that some things are not connected, there is really no escaping one thing’s connectedness to all things.

The greatest connection from one living being to the next is the need and strive to feel safe.

This is what life seems to be all about.

According to Psychologist Abraham Maslow, safety is our most basic need and we cannot experience higher, more advanced levels of human consciousness (levels which allow for decision making which considers the health of the entire organism rather than the individual cell), until we feel truly safe.

What is the entire organism anyway?

Is it the human race?

Or is it larger than that?

The cells of our skin inhabit our bodies, so are the skin cells not in fact also us?

How is it even possible to live among the earth and all its species and not understand that we are but the skin cells of the planet?

Separation is the grand illusion, and the lack of understanding of the things which make us feel separate and one keeps that illusion going.

Understand your mind, and you will better understand the delusions it creates.

Your mind has its own delusions, the next person has theirs. These are called perspectives. Clinging to them very tightly result in limitation.

Experience and release your emotions and you will know true compassion for others, because you have now felt compassion for yourself.

This compassion will be your natural state of being rather than a concept for which you must strive to become.

In a few months, I am setting out to fulfill a lifelong dream, and I look forward to sharing it with you.

Major media sources tend to show us how separate we all are: different opinions, different religions, differing levels of education, different needs and desires.

These differences are smokescreens.

Perhaps the media is showing us how same we all are, by showing us that there is a part of our minds which loves to believe we are separate and different.

But there is also a part of us that dies a little bit on the inside when we read a headline about the unfortunate death of another human.

When we hear in the news of children dying, we rarely ask, “What religion were they? On which side of the political fence did they stand? What was their family profession?”

Instead we mourn the loss of the young and fellow human, no questions asked.

Why and when does this change, and can we get back to the truth?

Later this year I will begin a trip around the world. During this time, I will interview across languages and cultures, documenting the connections of the human race to all living beings on the planet, including the planet itself.

These stories will be shared in future Ripples, and then you can see and decide for yourself.

In the meantime, let us continue getting to know the endless depths of inner selves, so our individual lives may improve.

When there is more peace within you, there is more peace in the world.

You are performing the greatest service of all by choosing to grow.



