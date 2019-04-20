Been kind of a wild ride this week with the weather. Back and forth it seems, never settling on just one thing. And that is what I am going to do this week. Jump around some.

Been kind of a wild ride this week with the weather. Back and forth it seems, never settling on just one thing. And that is what I am going to do this week. Jump around some.



First topic – mushrooms. Yes, they have now found a few grays in Fulton County. Everyone wants to be the first to say that they have found the first mushrooms of the season, and that might very well be true, but there is a good chance that there is someone out there who has quietly found a few and is keeping the information quiet. Either way we are still a good number of warm days and nights away from the good stuff, so don’t get to excited just yet.



About the snow. Yes, I did enjoy it, and I bet you did too. After all, most of us knew that this was going to be a short-lived event and indeed it was, right back to Spring the next day. Either way I had to get out in that snow and photograph something, so I headed to the marsh in hopes of getting a few Snipe images. And boy did I ever. Snipe were everywhere, just feeding away as the snowstorm raged around them. In one area, where the water appears more like several pot holes, I estimated at least 75 Snipe. There were even more in other locations. I was going to include another Snipe photograph this week, but I figured you have seen enough of them this Spring.



The morning after the snow I crunched my way through the marsh once again to have a sit in the blind. It was a frosty morning with fog developing. I had nothing specific in mind, only to watch the world around me regroup and switch back to its intended season. I watched as several geese swam in front of me, along with a few Wood ducks. A couple of Pied-Billed Grebes were diving and popping back to the waters surface to my left. After a few hours I decided to move on but after slipping the blind off I caught a glimpse of movement to my far left; it was the mink. Now, I am caught out in the open, free from the cover of the blind, but the mink doesn’t spot me. I could do a sneak, but the warmth of the morning has yet to catch up, leaving the snow still hard and crunchy. A quiet sneak would be impossible, but I figured I had nothing to lose so I gave it a try.



I started. It would be 40 yards of half crawling over the snow cover. I tried to keep a constant eye on the mink, who was still working the woody cover of the shoreline, unaware of my presence. Somehow, I made it to within 15 yards or so when the mink finally spotted me and casually swam across a small cut and went into the exposed roots of a large tree that was half cut from a beaver. It was on a small island where the mink had nowhere else to go without me spotting it, so I waited for a spell, hoping that the mink might at least pop its head out to see if danger has passed. I waited for some time without seeing it again, so I left, giving the mink back its watery world.



I left the marsh and headed to the woods to see if some Spring migrants had returned and was not disappointed. Just a few days before, when in these very woods, it was quiet with little action. First, I found several Brown Thrashers doing what they do best, picking around in the leaf litter where it was free of snow. Then I spot the Eastern Towhees doing much the same thing. Amongst the jumble of the low-lying bushes I see White-Throated Sparrows. Then came the Yellow-Rumped Warblers, also called Butter Butts. The air was warming with the snow quickly melting, the forest alive with bird activity. A larger woodpecker landed near me and I quickly realized that it was a Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker. I sat down on the ground and watched for a few hours, enjoying, once again, the return of Spring.



I also wanted to share with you a photograph of a snapping turtle. Look closely and you will see its head completely stretched out. I am assuming it was trying to gather in as much warmth as it could get from the rays of the sun. I am sure this is a regular occurrence for them, but it was a first for me. I photographed three different snappers that day — this was the only one doing the stretch.



Yes indeed, the ticks are out. Have only had two on me so far but it is a quick reminder that tick season is here. And no, the snow didn’t kill any ticks off, had no affect on them. If anything, it just drove them down into cover for a day.



Planning on starting a separate column next week dealing with the local fishing forecast. If you have anything you would like to share - stories, photos etc. about your most recent fishing trip on local waters, drop me a note at wrightsrca@prodigy.net and we will try to get it in the paper.